وفد رفيع المستوى من المجلس الدولي للمطارات يزور مطار القاهرة

علي هامش مؤتمر المجلس الدولي للمطارات قام كلا من السيد لويس فيليب دي اوليفيرا رئيس المجلس العالمي للمطارات وإيمانويل تشافيز رئيس المجلس الدولي للمطارات-إقليم إفريقيا والسيد علي التونسي سكرتير عام المجلس الدولي للمطارات لاقليم افريقيا بزيارة لمطار القاهرة الدولي .

وخلال الزيارة تم الاطلاع علي احدث التطورات بمطار القاهرة الدولي حيث شاهد الوفد المشاية الكهربائية التي تربط بين الجراج متعدد الطوابق ومبانى الركاب ‏وتحتوى على 5 أماكن للخدمات موزعة بطول المشاية ومزودة بعربات اخدم نفسك وعربات الجولف كار ،كما تم زيارة الجراج متعدد الطوابق والذي تصل طاقته الاستيعابية لأكثر من 2500 سيارة ‏بمساحه للدور 18000 م2 ومساحة اجمالية 90000 متر بالاضافة الي ساحة انتظار أمامية لخدمة ما يقرب من 100 أتوبيس ‏ومينى باص، و زيارة المحطة الجديدة للطاقة الشمسية التي تم تنفيذها أعلى الجراج متعدد الطوابق ‏بهدف دعم التحول إلى الطاقة الجديدة والمتجددة فى قطاع الطيران. ‏وقد تم تزويد صالات المطار بوحدات لشحن أجهزة الموبايل واللاب توب تستمد طاقتها من المحطة ‏الشمسية و في نهاية الجولة قام الوفد بزيارة مكتب المهندس محمد سعيد محروس رئيس مجلس إدارة الشركة المصرية القابضة للمطارات قد اشاد الوفد بتنظيم الشركة القابضة للمؤتمر بالشكل الذي يليق بمصر كأحد أهم أعضاء المجلس الدولي للمطارات اقليم افريقيا و ممثل افريقا في المجلس العالمي للمطارات كما اشاد الوفد بمدي التطور الذي يتم بمطار القاهرة الدولي ومواكبته لاحدث النظم في مجال المطارات.



ACI high-level delegation visits Cairo Airport.

On the sidelines of the ACI Africa regional conference, ACI world Director General, Mr. Luis Felipe de Oliveira, ACI Africa president Mr. Emanuel Chavez and ACI Africa Secretary-General , Mr. Ali Al-Tunsi, , visited Cairo International Airport.

During the visit, the delegation was briefed on the latest developments at Cairo International Airport. They witnessed the electric walkways connecting the multi-storey car park and passenger terminals, equipped with 5 service areas distributed along the walkway, including self-service carts and golf carts. They also visited the multi-storey car park with a capacity of over 2500 cars, covering an area of 18,000 square meters per floor and a total area of 90,000 square meters, in addition to a front parking area serving nearly 100 buses and minibuses. The delegation also visited the new solar power station implemented above the multi-storey car park to support the transition to new and renewable energy in the aviation sector. Also the airport lounges were equipped with units for charging mobile phones and laptops powered by the solar station.

At the end of the tour, the delegation visited the office of The Chairman of the Egyptian Holding Company for Airports and Air Navigation,Engineer Mohamed Saeed Mahrous. The delegation praised the organization of EHCAAN for the conference in a manner befitting Egypt as one of the most important members of ACI Africa and Africa's representative at ACI World. During this pivotal meeting ,the delegation also praised the level of development at Cairo International Airport and its compliance with the latest airport systems.