انطلاق مهرجان بريكس السينمائي في موسكو

💬 #Zakharova: This year, the #BRICS Film Festival will be held as part of the #MIFF (April 19-26)



We believe that the future lies in the broadest dialogue between the world’s multipolar cultural communities. The Festival is designed to be part of this



