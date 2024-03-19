74 برنامج دراسات عليا بكلية العلوم للطلاب الوافدين بجامعة سوهاج

أعلن الدكتور حسان النعماني رئيس جامعة سوهاج، عن فتح باب التقدم لبرامج الدراسات العليا بكلية العلوم أمام الطلاب الوافدين من مختلف الدول العربية والإفريقية، وذلك تنفيذاً لإستراتيجية وزارة التعليم العالي والجامعة والمعنية بزيادة أعداد الطلاب الوافدين.



وأكد النعماني علي حرص الجامعة علي فتح أبوابها لاحتضان الطلاب من مختلف الدول العربية والأفريقية، وفتح أبواب ما تملكه من وحدات تعليمية وطبية ورياضية وثقافية لاستقبال طلابها الوافدين والانتفاع بما تقدمه الجامعة من خدمات، مضيفاً أن هذه الخطوة ضمن جهود الجامعة الرامية لتعزيز التبادل العلمي والثقافي مع مختلف الجامعات والمراكز البحثية حول العالم، إلى جانب تقوية روابط التواصل والتعارف بين الطلاب المصريين وباقي الجنسيات المختلفة.



وأضاف النعماني أن الكلية تقدم مجموعة متميزة من البرامج في مجالات الرياضيات، الفيزياء، الكيمياء، النبات، والميكروبيولوجي، علم الحيوان، والجيولوجيا، لمنح درجات الماجستير والدكتوراه، مؤكداً على أن الجامعة تقدم العديد من الامتيازات للطلاب الوافدين تشمل تكاليف دراسية مخفضة، سكن جامعي مميز، وتوفير بيئة أكاديمية وبحثية مثالية وعلي مستوي عالي من الجودة، إلى جانب التمتع بالسياحة بمدينة سوهاج والتي تتميز بموقعها الجغرافي المميز.

وأوضح الدكتور حازم المشنب عميد الكلية، أن كلية العلوم تتميز بوجود بنية تحتية بحثية متقدمة، تشمل معامل مجهزة بأحدث الأجهزة العلمية ووحدات بحثية متخصصة، إضافة إلى توفير مجلة علمية مدرجة ضمن بنك المعرفة المصري تشجع على النشر العلمي الدولي، كما تضم الهيئة التدريسية بالكلية نخبة من الأكاديميين المتميزين، والعديد منهم حاصلون على جوائز علمية مرموقة، مما يوفر بيئة أكاديمية غنية بالمعرفة والخبرة، إلى جانب التميز في النشر العلمي الدولي.

وأشار الدكتور حسين الزناتي وكيل الكلية للدراسات العليا والبحوث، الي أن الكلية تقدم ٣٦ برنامج في مرحلة الماجستير و٣٨ برنامج في مرحلة الدكتوراه، وأن تلك البرامج تشمل تخصصات مختلفة مثل الرياضيات البحتة والتطبيقية، الرياضيات الحيوية، علوم المواد، الفيزياء النووية، الكيمياء العضوية واللاعضوية، فسيولوجي النبات، بيولوجيا الخلية، الجيولوجيا البيئية، والعديد من المجالات الأخرى التي تقدم فرصاً فريدة للبحث والتطور الأكاديمي.





ولمزيد من المعلومات عن البرامج وكيفية التقديم يرجي الدخول علي رابط التسجيل

https://sci.sohag-univ.edu.eg/main/





*Sohag University opens the doors of knowledge to international students with 74 graduate programs in the Faculty of Science*





Dr. Hassan El-Nomany, the president of Sohag University, has announced the opening of applications for graduate programs in the Faculty of Science for students from various Arab and African countries. This initiative aligns with the strategy of the Ministry of Higher Education and the university itself, aimed at increasing the number of international students.





Dr. El-Nomany emphasized the university's commitment to welcoming students from Arab and African nations, opening the doors of its educational, medical, sports, and cultural facilities to international students to benefit from the services offered by the university. He added that this move is part of the university's efforts to enhance scientific and cultural exchange with universities and research centers around the world, in addition to strengthening the bonds of communication and acquaintance among Egyptian students and those of other nationalities.





Furthermore, Dr. El-Nomany highlighted that the faculty offers a distinguished array of programs in mathematics, physics, chemistry, botany, microbiology, zoology, and geology for master's and doctoral degrees. He assured that the university provides numerous benefits for international students, including reduced tuition fees, exceptional university housing, and an ideal academic and research environment of high quality, along with the opportunity to enjoy tourism in Sohag, which is noted for its unique geographical location.





Dr. Hazem Al-Meshnib, Dean of the Faculty, pointed out that the Faculty of Science boasts advanced research infrastructure, including laboratories equipped with the latest scientific devices and specialized research units, in addition to providing a scientific journal listed in the Egyptian Knowledge Bank that encourages international scientific publication. The faculty's teaching staff includes a group of distinguished academics, many of whom have received prestigious scientific awards, offering a knowledge-rich academic environment and excellence in international scientific publishing.





Dr. Hussein Al-Zanaty, the faculty's vice dean for postgraduate studies and research, mentioned that the faculty offers 36 master's programs and 38 doctoral programs across various specializations such as pure and applied mathematics, biomathematics, materials science, nuclear physics, organic and inorganic chemistry, plant physiology, cell biology, environmental geology, among others. These programs offer unique opportunities for research and academic development.





For more information on the programs and how to apply, please visit the registration link.

https://sci.sohag-univ.edu.eg/main/