معز مسعود يفاجئ نتنياهو بصفعة قوية: أنت عبد لأطماعك (ما القصة؟)

وجه معز مسعود صفعة قوية لنتنياهو، بإطلاق أغنية جديدة لأطفال فلسطين ولبنان على حساباته الرسمية على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي وموقع الفيديوهات يوتيوب، التي تحمل اسم “HERE TO STAY” “سأبقى هنا”.

تفاصيل أغنية معز مسعود Here to stay

وقد طرح مسعود الأغنية باللغة الإنجليزية ومترجمة إلى العربية، خصوصًا أنها تحمل رسالة إلى المجتمع الدولي عامة، ونتنياهو وإسرائيل خاصة، حيث يقول في كلماتها “لا يمكنك لعب دور الضحية إلى الأبد”، و"أنت عبد لأطماعك".



وأكد مسعود أن الأغنية مشاركة في التوعية العالمية من أجل إنقاذ أطفال غزة ولبنان من الحرب الوحشية.

(‏HERE TO STAY - سأبقى هنا) من تأليف وألحان معز مسعود، وإنتاج موسيقي ومكس شريف مصطفى، وإخراج ورؤية علاء خالد وحسام مورو.

يذكر أن معز مسعود كان شارك في حملة عالمية لوقف إطلاق النار على غزة في مارس الماضي مع نجوم عالميين على رأسهم روجر ووترز وبراين كوكس، بالتعاون مع المؤسسة العالمية أطباء من أجل فلسطين.

Moez Masoud Directs a Powerful Message at Netanyahu in an English Song: "You Are a Slave to Your Greed"

The Cambridge scholar and producer Moez Masoud has released a new song dedicated to the children of Palestine and Lebanon on his official social media accounts and YouTube. The song is titled *"HERE TO STAY"*, and Masoud released the song in English with Arabic subtitles. It carries a message to the international community in general, and specifically to Netanyahu and Israel, where in the lyrics he says, "You can't play the victim forever" and "You are a slave to your greed."

Masoud confirmed that the song is part of a global awareness effort to save the children of Gaza and Lebanon from the brutal genocide.

*"HERE TO STAY"* is written and composed by Moez Masoud, with musical production and mixing by Sherif Mostafa, and vision and direction by Alaa Khaled and Hossam Moro.

It is worth noting that Moez Masoud participated in a global campaign for a ceasefire in Gaza last March alongside international stars such as Roger Waters and Brian Cox, in collaboration with the global organization Healthworkers 4 Palestine.