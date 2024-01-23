القائمة الكاملة لترشيحات حفل الأوسكار الـ 96.. موعد إعلان الفائزين
أعلن صناع حفل الأوسكار الـ 96 لعام 2024 عن الترشيحات الرسمية في 15 قسما رئيسيا، على مسرح صموئيل جولدوين التابع لـ أكاديمية الفنون وعلوم التصوير.
أماكن عرض الحفل
وسيتم عرض الحفل على ABC's، والبث المباشر على ABC News، ومنصة ديزني بلس، وكذلك على كل من موقع Oscar.com وOscars.org، وجميع قنوات الأكاديمية عبر يوتيوب وتيك توك وفيس بوك وانستجرام.
موعد الاعلان عن الفائزين
ومن المقرر أن يتم الإعلان عن الفائزين في حفل الاوسكار الـ 96 يوم الأحد 10 مارس المقبل بتقديم من جيمي كيميل.
ونستعرض القائمة الكاملة لترشيحات الأوسكار الـ 96:
أفضل فيلم
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
افضل ممثل
برادلي كوبر - Maestro
كولمان دومينجو - Rustin
بول جياماتي - The Holdovers
كيليان ميرفي - Oppenheimer
جيفري رايت - خيال أمريكي
أفضل ممثلة
أنيت بينينج - Nyad
ليلي جلادستون - Killers of the Flower Moon
ساندرا هولر - Anatomy of a Fall
كاري موليجان - Maestro
إيما ستون - Poor Things
أفضل مخرج
Anatomy of a Fall– جوستين تريت
Killers of the Flower Moon - مارتن سكورسيزي
Oppenheimer - كريستوفر نولان
Poor Things- يورجوس لانثيموس
The Zone of Interest - جوناثان جليزر
أفضل أغنية أصلية
The Fire Inside - Flamin' HotI'm Just Ken - BarbieIt Never Went Away - American SymphonyWahzhazhe (A Song For My People) - Killers of the Flower MoonWhat Was I Made For? - Barbie
أفضل فيلم وثائقي
Bobi Wine: The People's President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol
أفضل فيلم وثائقي قصير
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island In Between
The Last Repair Shop
Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó
أفضل فيلم رسوم متحركة
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
أفضل فيلم ناطق بلغة أجنبية
Io Capitano
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Teachers' Lounge
The Zone of Interest
أفضل تصميم للإنتاج
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
أفضل صوت
The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
أفضل مونتاج
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
أفضل تصوير سينمائي
El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
أفضل مؤثرات بصرية
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
افضل موسيقى تصويرية
American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things