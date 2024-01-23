القائمة الكاملة لترشيحات حفل الأوسكار الـ 96.. موعد إعلان الفائزين

أعلن صناع حفل الأوسكار الـ 96 لعام 2024 عن الترشيحات الرسمية في 15 قسما رئيسيا، على مسرح صموئيل جولدوين التابع لـ أكاديمية الفنون وعلوم التصوير.

أماكن عرض الحفل

وسيتم عرض الحفل على ABC's، والبث المباشر على ABC News، ومنصة ديزني بلس، وكذلك على كل من موقع Oscar.com وOscars.org، وجميع قنوات الأكاديمية عبر يوتيوب وتيك توك وفيس بوك وانستجرام.

موعد الاعلان عن الفائزين

ومن المقرر أن يتم الإعلان عن الفائزين في حفل الاوسكار الـ 96 يوم الأحد 10 مارس المقبل بتقديم من جيمي كيميل.

ونستعرض القائمة الكاملة لترشيحات الأوسكار الـ 96:

أفضل فيلم

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

افضل ممثل

برادلي كوبر - Maestro

كولمان دومينجو - Rustin

بول جياماتي - The Holdovers

كيليان ميرفي - Oppenheimer

جيفري رايت - خيال أمريكي

أفضل ممثلة

أنيت بينينج - Nyad

ليلي جلادستون - Killers of the Flower Moon

ساندرا هولر - Anatomy of a Fall

كاري موليجان - Maestro

إيما ستون - Poor Things

أفضل مخرج

Anatomy of a Fall– جوستين تريت

Killers of the Flower Moon - مارتن سكورسيزي

Oppenheimer - كريستوفر نولان

Poor Things- يورجوس لانثيموس

The Zone of Interest - جوناثان جليزر

أفضل أغنية أصلية

The Fire Inside - Flamin' HotI'm Just Ken - BarbieIt Never Went Away - American SymphonyWahzhazhe (A Song For My People) - Killers of the Flower MoonWhat Was I Made For? - Barbie

أفضل فيلم وثائقي

Bobi Wine: The People's President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

أفضل فيلم وثائقي قصير

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island In Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó

أفضل فيلم رسوم متحركة

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

أفضل فيلم ناطق بلغة أجنبية

Io Capitano

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Teachers' Lounge

The Zone of Interest

أفضل تصميم للإنتاج

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

أفضل صوت

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

أفضل مونتاج

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

أفضل تصوير سينمائي

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

أفضل مؤثرات بصرية

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

افضل موسيقى تصويرية

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things