حكماء المسلمين يرحب بقرار الأمم المتحدة بإنهاء احتلال فلسطين خلال عام

رحب مجلس حكماء المسلمين برئاسة فضيلة الإمام الأكبر أ.د أحمد الطيب شيخ الأزهر الشريف بتبني الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة مشروع قرار تقدمت به دولة فلسطين يطالب بإنهاء الاحتلال الإسرائيلي للأراضي الفلسطينية المحتلة خلال مدة لا تتجاوز 12 شهرًا.

خطوة مهمة من أجل العمل على إقرار حق الشعب الفلسطيني

أكد مجلس حكماء المسلمين أن هذا القرار يُشكل خطوة مهمة من أجل العمل على إقرار حق الشعب الفلسطيني في إقامة دولته المستقلة وعاصمتها القدس الشريف، ويعكس الدعم الدولي المتزايد لإنهاء الاحتلال الذي وصفته محكمة العدل الدولية في رأيها الاستشاري؛ بأنه غير قانوني وآن له أن ينتهي.



طالب مجلس حكماء المسلمين المجتمع الدولي بتحمل مسئولياته، ووقف كافة الانتهاكات بحق الشعب الفلسطيني، والعمل بشكل عاجل من أجل إنهاء العدوان على قطاع غزة، وتكثيف المساعي الدولية لتقديم المساعدات الإنسانية والإغاثية العاجلة للمدنيين الفلسطينيين الأبرياء، وتخفيف المعاناة عنهم.

The Muslim Council of Elders welcomes the UN General Assembly's adoption of a resolution calling for the end of Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories within 12 months

Under the leadership of His Eminence Prof. Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, the Muslim Council of Elders praises the UN General Assembly’s decision to endorse a resolution submitted by the State of Palestine, demanding the end of Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories within 12 months.

The Council affirms that this resolution is a significant step towards recognizing the Palestinian people’s right to establish their independent state with Jerusalem as its capital. It also reflects growing international support for ending the occupation, which the International Court of Justice has deemed illegal in its advisory opinion and stated must come to an end.

The Muslim Council of Elders calls on the international community to fulfill its responsibilities and halt all violations against the Palestinian people, urgently ending the aggression on Gaza, intensifying global efforts to provide immediate humanitarian aid to innocent Palestinian civilians, and alleviating their suffering.