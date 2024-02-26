الرؤساء التنفيذين للمطارات الأفريقية يناقشون الأهمية الاستراتيجية للمطارات كقاطرة للتنمية الاقتصادية

بدأت اليوم جلسات مؤتمر المجلس الدولي للمطارات- اقليم افريقيا وتناولت الحلقة النقاشية للرؤساء التنفيذيين للمطارات الإفريقية الأهمية الإستراتيجية للمطارات كقاطرة للتنمية الإقتصادية والإجتماعية المستدامة.

حيث ناقش الرؤساء التنفيذيين للمطارات الإفريقية دور المطارات فى تحقيق الإستدامة فى مواجهة التحديات التي تواجه صناعة النقل الجوي والفرص المتاحة وكذا التمويل , البنية التحتية , بناء القدرات و التكامل الإجتماعى مع تعزيز التنمية الإقتصادية والإجتماعية للدول.

وشارك في الجلسة المهندس محمد سعيد محروس رئيس مجلس إدارة الشركة المصرية القابضة للمطارات والملاحة الجوية والسيد لويس فيليب دي اوليفيرا رئيس المجلس العالمي للمطارات والسيد جون لويس مولوت المدير العام لشركة المطارات والملاحة الجوية والأرصاد ( الكوتييفوار)، والسيد هنري اويجيا المدير الإدارى لهيئة المطارات فى كينيا، والسيدة موبيبي موبوفو العضو المنتدب التنفيذى لشركة المطارات (جنوب افريقيا).

وناقشت الجلسة الثانية معالجة مخاطر الأمن و السلامة الراهنة مع المضى نحو مستقبل مستدام للمطارات الإفريقية.

وتناول النقاش التحديات القائمة أمام المطارات الإفريقية وكيفية التوفيق بين السلامة ,الأمن , الإستدامة وأولويات الإستثمار لمستقبل الطيران في افريقيا.

African airports CEO’s discussing the strategic importance of airports as drivers of sustainable economic and social development in Cairo.

Today, the sessions of the ACI- Africa conference began, focusing on the strategic importance of airports as engines for sustainable economic and social development. The CEOs of African airports discussed the role of airports in achieving sustainability in the face of challenges in the aviation industry, available opportunities, financing, infrastructure, capacity building, and social integration, while enhancing the economic and social development of countries.

Eng. Mohamed Said Mahrous, Chairman of the Egyptian Holding Company for Airports and Air Navigation; joined the discussion along with, Mr. Luis Felipe de Oliveira, President of the ACI World; Mr. John Lewis Moulou, Director General of Airports and Air Navigation Company (cot d’ivoir); Mr. Henry Ogoye, Managing Director of Kenya Airports Authority; and Ms. Mpumi Mpofu, Executive Director of Airports Company South Africa.

The second session addressed current security and safety risks towards a sustainable future for African airports. The discussion tackled the existing challenges facing African airports and how to reconcile safety, security, sustainability, and investment priorities for the future of aviation in Africa.