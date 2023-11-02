القائمة الكاملة لأفلام مقرر إزالتها نتفلكس
كشفت منصة نيتفلكس، عن مجموعة من الأفلام السينمائية المقرر إزالتها من المنصة خلال شهر نوفمبر الجارى في الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية وبعض الدول حول العالم.
وتستعرض بوابة الوفد لمتابعيها الأفلام المقرر إزالتها :-
1 نوفمبر
100 Things To Do Before High School
2 Fast 2 Furious
40-Love
A Fairly Odd Summer
After Earth
Batman Begins
Bee Movie
Big Time Movie
Black Hawk Down
Cliffhanger
Collateral
Coming To America
Conan The Barbarian
Escape From Mr. Lemoncello’s Library
Fast & Furious
Fast Five
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Girl, Interrupted
Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie
Jinxed
Just Go With It
Killers
Legends Of The Hidden Temple
Léon: The Professional
Liar Liar
Liar, Liar, Vampire
Magi: The Labyrinth Of Magic
Man On A Ledge
Mile 22
Miss Congeniality
Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans
No Strings Attached
Piercing
Pride & Prejudice
Replicas
Reservoir Dogs
Ride Along
Starship Troopers
Steel Magnolias
Summerland
Terminator Genisys
The Big Short
The Boy Who Cried Werewolf
The Cable Guy
The Dark Knight
The Dark Knight Rises
The Fast And The Furious
The Fast And The Furious: Tokyo Drift
The God Committee
The Massively Mixed-Up Middle School Mystery
The Negotiator
The Pink Panther
The Pink Panther 2
The Yellow Birds
The Wiz
Uncle Buck
Vampires
Voice
4 نوفمبر
Desterro
Sea
Simon Calls
Soa
The Metamorphosis Of Birds
5 نوفمبر
A New York Christmas Wedding
Alone/Together
6 نوفمبر
One More Try
7 نوفمبر
Jerry Seinfeld: Comedian
9 نوفمبر
Lommbock
The Railway Man
10 نوفمبر
Love 020
12 نوفمبر
A Very Special Love
First Love
The Beginning Of Life 2: Outside
13 نوفمبر
Graceful Friends
15 نوفمبر
The Giant
16 نوفمبر
Accepted
Anbe Sivam
Jeff Dunham: All Over The Map
Kannathil Muthamittal
Loving
Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja
The Irregular At Magic High School
17 نوفمبر
Ainu Mosir
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Eternal Love
19 نوفمبر
Little Singham Samundar Ka Sikandar
My Amnesia Girl
Three Words To Forever
20 نوفمبر
Puppy Star Christmas
Target
22 نوفمبر
Brother
23 نوفمبر
Hard Kill
Minions: The Rise Of Gru
24 نوفمبر
Southpaw
Valentino
30 نوفمبر
Disappearance At Clifton Hill