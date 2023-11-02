الخميس 02 نوفمبر 2023
الجريدة الورقية
رئيس حزب الوفد
د.عبد السند يمامة
رئيس مجلس الإدارة
د.أيمن محسب
رئيس التحرير
د. وجدي زين الدين
بوابة الوفد الإلكترونية
رئيس حزب الوفد
د.عبد السند يمامة
رئيس مجلس الإدارة
د.أيمن محسب
رئيس التحرير
د. وجدي زين الدين

ثقافة وفن

القائمة الكاملة لأفلام مقرر إزالتها نتفلكس

بوابة الوفد الإلكترونية

كشفت منصة نيتفلكس، عن مجموعة من الأفلام السينمائية المقرر إزالتها من المنصة خلال شهر نوفمبر الجارى في الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية وبعض الدول حول العالم.

 

 وتستعرض بوابة الوفد لمتابعيها الأفلام المقرر إزالتها :-

 

1 نوفمبر

 100 Things To Do Before High School 

2 Fast 2 Furious 

40-Love 

A Fairly Odd Summer 

After Earth 

Batman Begins 

Bee Movie 

Big Time Movie

Black Hawk Down 

Cliffhanger 

Collateral 

Coming To America

Conan The Barbarian

Escape From Mr. Lemoncello’s Library 

Fast & Furious 

Fast Five 

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off 

Girl, Interrupted 

Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie 

Jinxed 

Just Go With It 

Killers 

Legends Of The Hidden Temple 

Léon: The Professional 

Liar Liar 

Liar, Liar, Vampire 

Magi: The Labyrinth Of Magic 

Man On A Ledge

Mile 22 

Miss Congeniality 

Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans 

No Strings Attached 

Piercing

Pride & Prejudice 

Replicas 

Reservoir Dogs 

Ride Along

Starship Troopers 

Steel Magnolias 

Summerland 

Terminator Genisys 

The Big Short

The Boy Who Cried Werewolf 

The Cable Guy

The Dark Knight 

The Dark Knight Rises 

The Fast And The Furious 

The Fast And The Furious: Tokyo Drift 

The God Committee 

The Massively Mixed-Up Middle School Mystery 

The Negotiator 

The Pink Panther

The Pink Panther 2 

The Yellow Birds 

The Wiz 

Uncle Buck 

Vampires 

Voice

 

4 نوفمبر

Desterro

Sea 

Simon Calls 

Soa 

The Metamorphosis Of Birds 

 

5 نوفمبر

A New York Christmas Wedding 

Alone/Together 

 

6 نوفمبر

One More Try 

 

7 نوفمبر

Jerry Seinfeld: Comedian 

 

9 نوفمبر

Lommbock 

The Railway Man 

 

10 نوفمبر

Love 020 

 

12 نوفمبر

A Very Special Love 

First Love 

The Beginning Of Life 2: Outside 

 

13 نوفمبر

Graceful Friends 

 

15 نوفمبر

The Giant 

 

16 نوفمبر

Accepted 

Anbe Sivam 

Jeff Dunham: All Over The Map 

Kannathil Muthamittal 

Loving

Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja 

The Irregular At Magic High School 

 

17 نوفمبر

Ainu Mosir 

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2 

Eternal Love 

 

19 نوفمبر

Little Singham Samundar Ka Sikandar 

My Amnesia Girl 

Three Words To Forever 

 

20 نوفمبر

Puppy Star Christmas 

Target 

 

22 نوفمبر

Brother 

 

23 نوفمبر

Hard Kill 

Minions: The Rise Of Gru 

 

24 نوفمبر

Southpaw 

Valentino 

 

30 نوفمبر

Disappearance At Clifton Hill 

مواد متعلقة

بالأسماء.. نقابة الممثلين توقف التعامل مع 3 من الكاستنج دايركتور (اعرف السبب)

موعد ومكان المؤتمر الصحفي للإعلان عن تفاصيل مهرجان شرم الشيخ للمسرح

التفاصيل الكاملة لعرض الفيلم السوداني "وداعًا جوليا" في مصر

حميد الشاعري يدعم القضية الفلسطينية بكل لغات العالم

موعد عزاء وجنازة المخرج مشهور خيزران

شاهد ما قاله عمر كمال عن الطفلة الفلسطينية شام

وفاة المخرج السوري مشهور خيزران

رسالة عبير صبري لشركتي المحمول بعد إمدادها الاتصالات لغزة
الجريدة الورقية